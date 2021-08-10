The Democratic National Committee is launching a 10-state “Build Back Better” bus tour Thursday to tout what the party sees as the success President Biden and Democrats have had passing legislation to create jobs, cut taxes for the middle class and lower health care costs.

Democrats are looking to defend their fragile grasp on the House and Senate next year and see Congress’ August recess as an early opportunity to test-drive their messages to voters as they lay the groundwork for competitive 2022 midterm races.

The bus tour starts next week and is doubling as a chance to attack Republicans who have refused to slap down former President Trump’s stolen election claim and embraced the anti-vaccination rhetoric that critics have blamed for the latest coronavirus surge.

“Thanks to President Biden and Democrats, America is building back better than ever, and the DNC is hitting the road to make sure everybody knows that the ‘D’ in Democrats stands for ‘deliver,’” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “Because of President Biden’s and Democrats’ leadership, jobs and wages are up, unemployment is down, and middle-class families are benefiting from a major tax cut.”

“We know there is still work to be done and the DNC’s ‘Build Back Better’ bus tour will remind people across the country that it is Democrats who are delivering results for the American people — no thanks to Republicans,” he said.

The announcement comes as Senate Democrats prepare to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill — with the help of a sizable number of GOP lawmakers.

The bus tour is slated to feature members of Congress, governors and mayors and kicks off Thursday with an event featuring former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running again for a second term in the governor’s mansion.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms are among the Democrats who will appear at stops along the way.

