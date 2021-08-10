TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – It appears the Evel Knievel Museum will be jumping from Topeka, Kansas, to Las Vegas.

A Las Vegas newspaper reported Monday the museum dedicated to the career of Robert Craig Knievel, who became known for his death-defying stunts and tricks on motorbikes, will move to the Las Vegas Arts District.

Amanda Beach, the museum’s marketing director in Topeka, said Tuesday the report was “a bit premature” but the deal is “imminent.” The museum opened in Topeka in 2017.

If the deal is finalized, the Topeka team would install and operate the museum in Las Vegas. The move is not going to happen immediately and could take a couple of years, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

“This museum deserves to be in a tourism destination, and I don’t think anyone would question that Las Vegas makes the most sense for the Evel Knievel Museum to be there with Evel’s history in that city,” Beach said.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported developer J Dapper said Monday he would work with landlord Jonathan Kermani to move the museum.

