Gun control groups are launching a new “Demand a Seat” program to recruit gun violence survivors and activists to run for elected office and get more engaged in politics.

Everytown for Gun Safety Victory Fund, Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action kicked off the initiative Tuesday, saying their plan is to train at least 200 activists to run for office during the 2022 election cycle.

“Since the beginning of Moms Demand Action, our volunteers have fought to get a seat at the table, support lawmakers who are doing the right thing, and replace those who are standing in the way of gun safety,” Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, said in a statement. “The more we’ve worked and grown, the more often that has meant filling those seats with our own volunteers. Demand a Seat formalizes this evolution and will provide education and guidance to help these leaders take that next step from advocating to writing laws.”

Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Rep. David Jolly of Florida will participate in the program alongside other state and local elected leaders across the country who have helped lead the fight for stricter gun control laws.

“Our volunteers are already political and legislative experts, and we’re going to help them go from advocating for gun safety laws to writing them,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “This program will help hundreds of gun safety advocates get their foot on the political ladder, starting with local office and ending with them writing state or even national laws.”

