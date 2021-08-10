The news media was having a fairly sleepy week until New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office Tuesday in a 22-minute video message — an anticipated event which set off the press almost as much as — say — a statement from former President Donald Trump.

“Cuomo resigns amid scandals, ending decade-long run in disgrace,” advised the New York Times — just about an hour after Mr. Cuomo revealed his decision.

“Is this fair treatment for Cuomo?” countered the New York Daily News.

GuestofaGuest.com — a Manhattan-based society publication — also suggested future career possibilities for Mr. Cuomo. Among its choices: political thriller novelist, restaurateur, Instagram influencer, professional dog breeder, car wash attendant, reality show star, sailboat restorer, a spokesman for reverse mortgages, New York tour guide — and U.S. president.

MSNBC, meanwhile, fact-checked Mr. Cuomo’s assorted statements and clarifications about his accomplishments while in office, as well as his activities with women during the speech.

“This is about politics. Our political system is too often today driven by the extremes. Rashness has replaced reasonableness, loudness has replaced soundness, Twitter has become the public square for policy debate,” Mr. Cuomo said, midway in his resignation speech, calling the political environment “too hot and reactionary.”

His instinct, he said, was to “fight” through the accusations of sexual misconduct, predicting that there will be months of political controversy to follow. Mr. Cuomo resigned about 12 minutes into his speech.

The media, perhaps, had other topics in mind.

“Cuomo detractors say resignation shouldn’t be the end of scandal — the governor should be prosecuted and arrested,” said Fox News, also noting that Mr. Cuomo “was engulfed in cascading scandals” of several varieties.

“Two women will soon hold the highest positions of power in New York state,” advised CNN, citing Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul — set to assume the role as governor in two weeks — and New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, now ready to step up as New York’s lieutenant governor.

SAVING THE PAYCHECKS

The Democratic National Committee appears very excited about an upcoming 10-state “Build Back Better” bus tour featuring lawmakers and political heavyweights who plan to tout the party’s plans to cut taxes and create jobs.

They are a little late.

The Save Our Paychecks National Tour — a project of Heritage Action for America — got underway Tuesday in Fresno, California. The series of events will draw attention to President Biden’s economic policies which undermine working Americans.

Local business owners and grassroots leaders will be on hand to have their say during the six-state tour — along with Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Also on the speakers roster is Erica Kious, the former owner of the now-shuttered San Francisco salon which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited during a statewide lockdown.

“I was ultimately forced to shut down by extreme leftist politics due to the exposure of Nancy Pelosi’s hypocritical actions in my salon, relative to the mask policies surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Americans need to know that the Left is dedicated to destroying small business owners like me,” Ms. Kious said in a statement shared with Inside the Beltway.

Events in Wisconsin, Florida, New Hampshire, Virginia and Georgia are also on the itinerary for the tour.

“Thanks to Biden inflation and the administration’s continued attacks on our pocketbooks, Americans are losing purchasing power every month — blue state lockdowns and Congress’ disastrous spending plans have led to higher taxes and higher unemployment,” says Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action — the activist arm of the Heritage Foundation.

FOXIFIED

During the week of Aug. 2-8, Fox News remained the No. 1 network across the entire cable realm, besting both the news and non-news cable competition for the 25th consecutive week. Prime-time host Tucker Carlson continues to dominate the field, drawing 2.9 viewers.

Fox News itself enjoyed an average of 2 million prime-time viewers, compared to MSNBC with 1 million and CNN with 689,000 — the network’s 14th week of averaging less than 1 million primetime viewers, according to Nielsen.

A TAXING SITUATION

The Democratic Party’s promise to watch out for the needs of everyday Americans may not be resonating with the right audience.

A new survey of 1,200 U.S. voters conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen from Aug. 4 to Aug. 9 finds that a hefty 61% of voters now say the Biden administration will raise taxes on middle-class Americans.

“These results are especially stunning given that, before being asked the question, survey respondents were reminded that President Biden has promised not to raise taxes on anyone earning less than $400,000 a year,” Mr. Rasmussen notes.

Yes, well.

On a related note. Rep. Sean Casten, Illinois Democrat, made a recent visit to the town of Palantine Village in his home state.

“There’s a general consensus among economists that a little bit of inflation would actually be a good thing,” Mr. Casten told the heartland audience.

Mike Berg, deputy communications director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, observed that “despite widespread concern about inflation, Sean Casten is arguing that rising prices are actually a good thing. This is the latest example of Democrats having no idea how to defend trillions in new spending while prices continue to rise around the country.”

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. adults trust nurses “to do what is right” for family health care; 79% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 83% of Democrats agree.

• 75% overall trust pharmacists to do what is right for family health care; 77% of Republicans, 61% of independents and 80% of Democrats agree.

• 70% overall trust doctors to do what is right for health care; 72% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 77% of Democrats agree.

• 22% overall trust hospital executives to do what is right for health care; 25% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 21% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A University of Chicago/AP-NORC poll of 1,071 U.S. adults conducted June 10-14 and released Tuesday.

