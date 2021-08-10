President Biden got testy with the press Tuesday after reporters pressed him about his view that disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo did “a hell of a job” leading his state.

At an event to talk about the Senate’s passage of his roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, Mr. Biden became frustrated with reporters more interested in talking about Mr. Cuomo’s resignation than a major legislative victory for the president.

Mr. Biden, at first entertained the questions, saying he “respects” Mr. Cuomo’s decision to step aside amid claims he sexually harassed 11 women. A scathing report by the New York attorney general also found that Mr. Cuomo retaliated against one of his accusers after she went public.

When asked whether Mr. Cuomo did a good job as governor, the president sought to distinguish between the politician’s personal life and leadership.

“He’s done a hell of a job. And I mean on both everything from access to voting to infrastructure to a whole range of things. That is why it is so sad,” Mr. Biden said.

But Mr. Biden became flustered after reporters pressed him on how he could give Mr. Cuomo a positive performance review in the wake of multiple scandals.

“Should he remain a governor is one question and women should be believed when they make accusations that they are able, on the face of it, make sense and investigated,” Mr. Biden said, becoming increasingly agitated. “They were investigated and a judgment was that what they said was correct.”

“That’s one thing,” Mr. Biden continued. “The question is ‘did he do a good job on infrastructure.’ That was the question. He did.”

When asked whether he could separate Mr. Cuomo’s personal life from his tenure as governor, Mr. Biden clearly expressed his annoyance.

“No I won’t,” he responded. “I was asked a specific question. I tried to answer a specific…”

He was then cut off by the reporter who quickly pivoted and asked the president a question about infrastructure.

