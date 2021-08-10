The Justice Department said Monday that it will review undisclosed files on 9/11 after nearly 1,800 people affected by the attack recently told President Biden that he is not welcome at memorial events so long as key documents are withheld.

In a letter filed in Manhattan federal court, the department said the FBI will “review its prior privilege assertions to identify additional information appropriate for disclosure” and any such information will be released “on a rolling basis as expeditiously as possible.”

The filing is part of a yearslong legal battle accusing Saudi Arabia of aiding in the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington on Sept. 11, 2001 that killed 2,977 people. The George W. Bush, Obama and Trump administrations all balked at a blanket release of the documents, citing security concerns but also fearful of the fallout for the relationship with Riyadh, a key U.S. ally in the region.

Fifteen of the 19 9/11 conspirators were Saudi citizens, and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden was born in the oil-rich kingdom as well.

Hundreds of victims, families and first responders signed a statement last week saying Mr. Biden is not welcome at memorial events unless he follows through on his campaign promise to review classified material for release.

“We understand President Biden‘s desire to mark the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary at Ground Zero,” the families said. “However, we cannot in good faith, and with veneration to those lost, sick and injured, welcome the president to our hallowed grounds until he fulfills his commitment.”

Mr. Biden said Monday that he welcomes the Justice Department‘s decision, “which commits to conducting a fresh review of documents where the government has previously asserted privileges, and to doing so as quickly as possible.”

