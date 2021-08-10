Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen jailed in Russia, has emerged from solitary confinement after going some 30 days without being able to reach either his relatives or American officials at the Embassy in Moscow.

Mr. Whelan‘s twin brother told reporters on Monday that his sibling was released from solitary confinement on Thursday or Friday and was subsequently allowed to speak with their parents this past weekend.

“Paul said that a fellow inmate described his solitary confinement as more severe than normal. The prison did not allow Paul to shower or exercise during the entire month,” David Whelan said by email.

“It is not clear why Paul was put into solitary confinement,” he added. “Paul still doesn’t know.”

Under rules adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Office, prisoners should be allowed to shower or bathe at least once a week and shall be allotted at least an hour each day for open-air exercise.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said the welfare and safety of Americans abroad is one of the government’s highest priorities and that it was deeply concerned about Mr. Whelan‘s treatment.

The State Department is aware of reports about Mr. Whelan being released from isolated detention, said the spokesperson. U.S. consular officers last visited Mr. Whelan months earlier on May 20, they added.

Mr. Whelan, 51, a former Marine, is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia for espionage. He denies spying and has previously described himself as a hostage being held by Moscow for political reasons.

President Biden previously said that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin about Mr. Whelan and another jailed Marine veteran, Trevor Reed, when the two leaders met in June in Geneva, Switzerland.

More recently, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution last month calling for Russia “to provide evidence or to release” Mr. Whelan, as well as another “calling for the immediate release” of Mr. Reed.

Jason P. Rebholz, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, said on Friday that American officials had not spoken with Mr. Wheln in four weeks and that Moscow had ignored several requests for updates.

As of Saturday, David Whelan said his brother remained unable to call either the U.S. Embassy or his lawyer.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.