Twitter has restricted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ability to post from her personal account for seven days following her claim that COVID-19 vaccines were “failing.”

The Georgia Republican’s personal account will be able to access Twitter but won’t be able to publish messages during the seven-day period.

“The Tweet you referenced was labeled in line with our COVID-19 misleading information policy,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “The account will be in read-only mode for a week due to repeated violations of the Twitter Rules.”

Ms. Greene‘s message that prompted Twitter’s action was posted Monday night.

“The FDA should not approve the covid vaccines. There are too many reports of infection & spread of #COVID19 among vaccinated people,” Ms. Greene tweeted. “These vaccines are failing & do not reduce the spread of the virus & neither do masks. Vaccine mandates & passports violate individual freedoms.”

Ms. Greene previously has been prevented from posting over violations of Twitter’s rules, as recently as last month. The latest action against her personal account indicates that Ms. Greene is receiving more aggressive action from Twitter.

Under previous violations, Ms. Greene’s account has been restricted for 12 hours. Users who have four violations of Twitter’s policy on misleading information relating to COVID-19 receive the seven-day punishment, while users who have five or more strikes against their account may receive a permanent suspension according to Twitter’s rules.

