President Biden on Wednesday met virtually with business, university and health care leaders who have instituted vaccine mandates or testing requirements to discuss how to get more Americans vaccinated and end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees of the meeting included Greg A. Adams, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente; Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, president of Howard University; Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines; and Diane E. Sumpter, president and CEO of DESA, Inc.

During the closed meeting, the industry leaders talked about why they decided to require vaccinations and how they are implementing these mandates.

Mr. Biden asked each of the four leaders to share best practices around vaccine requirements with others in their industries and expressed hope that other employers would follow their lead.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the meeting with the company leaders was more of a discussion about what is working for the industries rather than about making decisions.

“I would note that this was intentionally a diverse group of industries: the airline industry, university systems, healthcare industry, small businesses. We wanted to share the work they are doing and support these efforts,” Ms. Psaki said at a press briefing Wednesday. “Today is an example of us lifting up the private sector taking steps that make sense that show that vaccines are safe, effective and the best ways for people to re-enter the workplace safely and boost our economy.”

Mr. Biden has supported efforts by companies and local governments to get more people vaccinated and asked the private sector for help in boosting vaccinations. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh told Reuters last week that the Biden administration is looking into what authority businesses have to require vaccines.

The Washington Times has reached out to the different companies to ask about more details about Wednesday’s meeting.

Last month, Mr. Biden announced that health care workers at the Department of Veterans Affairs must get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Department of Defense also plans to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its service members.

