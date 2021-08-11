President Biden on Wednesday nominated acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar to permanently take on the job as the federal government’s top attorney at the Supreme Court.

Ms. Prelogar has been serving as the Justice Department’s fourth-ranked lawyer in an acting capacity since January, during which time she has argued two cases before the high court.

If confirmed by the Senate, the appellate attorney would become the second woman to hold the position on a permanent basis. Justice Elena Kagan — whom Ms. Prelogar clerked for — was the first woman to hold the position, from 2009 to 2010.

A Harvard Law School graduate, Ms. Prelogar also clerked for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and then-attorney Merrick Garland, who is now the U.S. attorney general.

She served as an assistant to the solicitor general from 2014 to 2019 and was tapped to assist then-special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

