Some of the largest concert venues in and around Washington, D.C., will soon require attendees to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test result during the past 72 hours.

I.M.P., a concert promotions company that operates popular D.C. venues such as the 9:30 Club and The Anthem, announced Tuesday that it will require showgoers to meet either criterion starting Sunday.

Two other venues operated by I.M.P. — the Lincoln Theater in Northwest Washington and the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland — also will require proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“The safety of fans, staff and artists is always of utmost importance,” I.M.P. said in a statement. “We can’t wait to enjoy the return of live events with you safely!”

Several touring artists reacted positively to the announcement on social media.

“Very happy about this!” said Finneas Baird O’Connell, a 24-year-old Grammy Award winner best known by just his first name. He is slated to perform at the 9:30 Club in November.

“It’s encouraging to see venues and artists doing the right thing,” Hiss Golden Messenger, a folk band that has performed at the club in the past, said through the group’s account on Twitter.

A number of smaller venues around the District including DC9 and Songbyrd, for example, also said this week they will require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result during the past 72 hours.

Vaccines are effective at preventing severe illness or death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but vaccinated persons can still contract the virus and spread it.

Nationwide, 50.3% of the U.S. is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The District estimates 55.1% of its population is fully vaccinated.

Live Nation, the largest concert promotion company in the U.S., announced last week it will let artists decide whether to exclude audience members who are unvaccinated, untested and COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, major touring artists scheduled to perform at I.M.P. venues shortly after the new policy takes effect include Modest Mouse, the Zac Brown Band, Wilco, the Dave Matthews Band and Kings of Leon, among others.

People attending indoor events in the District, including concerts, are required to wear a mask at all times regardless of vaccination status under an order issued last month by Mayor Muriel Bowser, I.M.P noted.

