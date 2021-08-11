President Biden will convene a virtual summit with dozens of elected world leaders in December to address issues such as fighting authoritarianism, corruption, and promoting human rights, the White House said Wednesday.

The summit will take place Dec. 9 and 10 and will be followed by an in-person meeting at a time yet to be determined.



“Both summits will bring together heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and private sector, serving as an opportunity for world leaders to listen to one other and their citizens, share successes, drive international collaboration, and speak honestly about the changes facing democracy so as to collectively strengthen the foundation for democratic renewal,” the White House said in a statement.

A list of invitees was not announced.



Mr. Biden, during the presidential campaign, had pledged to create such a summit to combat what he views as a weakening of democratic principles across the world.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.