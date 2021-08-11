A federal judge in the District on Wednesday ruled that Dominion Voting Systems’ three defamation lawsuits can proceed against former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols rejected the three Trump allies requests to dismiss the suits, which allege that they made false and defamatory claims that the voting company rigged the 2020 election in favor of President Biden.

Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in each of the three lawsuits, which have been consolidated.

