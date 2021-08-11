Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia said Wednesday that fellow Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives should refuse to help pass any bills proposed in Washington by the Democratic majority.

“Republicans need to stop helping the Democrats pass their ludicrous ‘America Last’ agenda,” Mrs. Greene, a first-year congresswoman for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, said during an interview.

“Republicans should never, ever vote with anything right now, with the Democrats, to help them pass one single bill,” Mrs. Greene told Real America’s Voice.

Asked if she was effectively putting bipartisanship in the past, Mrs. Greene said that she believes she would be helping socialists and communists if she worked constructively with House Democrats.

“I would give anything to have bipartisanship and agreements with my Democrat colleagues across the aisle. But I’m sorry. I just refuse to work with socialism, and I refuse to enable communists,” she said.

“And that’s how I see it, and that’s how most Americans that are waking up to the truth are seeing this. We have to hold the line because our country’s future is 100% at stake,” Mrs. Greene continued.

Mrs. Greene, a 47-year-old former gym owner, has clashed often with Democratic colleagues since joining Congress in early January, as well as with a number of fellow House Republicans on occasion.

Arguably best known for espousing controversial views and claims, Mrs. Greene was kicked off several House committees in February amid an uproar over comments she made previously on social media.

More recently, Mrs. Greene made comments on social media Tuesday about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic which resulted in her being prohibited from posting on the platform Twitter for seven days.

“It’s what happens to conservatives when we speak our opinions and we ask questions about the truth,” Mrs. Greene said on Real America’s Voice about temporarily losing her Twitter privileges.

Shortly before Twitter locked Mrs. Greene‘s account, the congresswoman falsely said on the platform that COVID-19 vaccines are “failing” and that face masks are ineffective against the novel coronavirus.

Twitter said the congresswoman’s post violated the platform’s COVID-19 misleading information policy and that her account was placed in “read-only mode” for a week due to repeated violations of its rules.

Vaccines are highly effective at keeping people from becoming severely ill or dying from COVID-19, a contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus first reported in China in late 2019.

However, it remains possible for a person who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to still catch the virus and spread it and there have been extremely rare cases of COVID-19 hospitalizations and even deaths among those vaccinated against the disease.

Mrs. Greene said in the interview she is not “anti-vax” but that she believes more research is needed before the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives any COVID-19 vaccine its full authorization.

Three vaccines are currently allowed to be administered in the U.S., although the FDA approved them by granting the drug “emergency use authorization” and full approval is still pending.

“I think more research is needed. And this is a statement that I hear many people at home say. I hear many people say this all over the country,” Mrs. Greene said on Real America’s Voice.

“But the biggest problem is once these vaccines are FDA approved, they are going to be forced in many cities, many states, school systems and a lot of people’s places of work,” Mrs. Greene predicted.

Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser and the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), recently said he expects such mandates, too.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of that at the local level, and hopefully that will get a lot more people vaccinated,” Dr. Fauci said last week.

