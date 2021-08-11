SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Former President Donald Trump joined MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Wednesday in his tirade against Fox News.

Mr. Lindell on Tuesday launched his three-day Cyber Symposium with an all-out assault on Fox News for its lack of coverage of his event, during which he says he will present evidence of a Chinese hack of the 2020 presidential election.

“Fox doesn’t understand that it is missing a rating bonanza by not covering the 2020 Election Fraud, the Crime of the Century, which is being exposed throughout many states on a daily basis,” Mr. Trump said Wednesday in a statement. “They are also doing a disservice to our Country. People have turned them off!”

Mr. Lindell says he has 37 terabytes of “irrefutable” evidence that hackers, who he said were backed by China, broke into election systems and switched votes in favor of President Biden, which he plans to present at the event.

Mr. Lindell on Tuesday took aim at the media throughout the day, even monitoring negative press in real time and calling out writers of negative articles.

His comments continued Wednesday morning as Day Two kicked off.

“These are the bad actors helping them,” Mr. Lindell said of the media.

He also took aim at Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who he said provided bad coverage.

“He’s a garbage reporter and this is what’s ruining our country,” Mr. Lindell said of Mr. Petrizzo. He told the crowd that he invited Mr. Petrizzo to the stage to defend his article, but the writer did not accept.

“This kid Zach is just trying to get his name out there,” he said.

Few media outlets have escaped Mr. Lindell‘s ire, and Fox News has been a perennial target of his rants.

After Fox refused to advertise the symposium last month, Mr. Lindell pulled ads valued at more than $1 million per week from the network, once one of MyPillow’s biggest promoters.

Mr. Lindell‘s comments on Tuesday further galvanized the divide.

“I said the other day they should be a weather channel,” he said. “And the next day I changed my mind because they wouldn’t report an oncoming storm. It’s disgusting. What happened to reporting the news?”

“Shame on you, Fox,” Mr. Lindell said Tuesday morning to cheers from the crowd. “Disgusting that they haven’t talked about this election. At least we know where CNN and all these terrible outlets come from. At least they attacked, and then we can at least get the word out.”

On Wednesday Mr. Lindell continued to call out the network.

“Where’s Fox?” he said. “Today Fox should be livestreaming this.”

Mr. Trump has backed a variety of claims that he won the November 2020 election but has said little leading up to Mr. Lindell‘s event.

Mr. Lindell has been an outspoken ally of the former president, but he told The Washington Times that Mr. Trump is in no way backing the event.

Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump in November’s general election. Federal election officials in both administrations have found no evidence of widespread election fraud, despite claims by Mr. Trump and several of his allies the election was stolen. Former Attorney General William P. Barr, who was appointed by Mr. Trump, also has contested the former president’s claims.

