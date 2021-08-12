SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — High-profile defense lawyer Alan Dershowitz Thursday berated a federal court’s decision to allow Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.3 billion lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to go forward.

Mr. Dershowitz‘s comment came during an appearance at Mr. Lindell‘s Cyber Symposium, where Mr. Lindell had promised to present “irrefutable” proof that China hacked the 2020 election.

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the voting machine manufacturer’s lawsuit against Mr. Lindell could proceed, despite Mr. Lindell‘s requests to dismiss the suit on First Amendment grounds.

“The opinion yesterday, I believe does considerable damage to freedom of speech,” Mr. Dershowitz said.

Mr. Dershowitz is a member of the legal team representing Mr. Lindell in the case.

Dominion alleged in February that Mr. Lindell made defamatory statements about the company by claiming their voting machines switched votes in favor of President Biden. In June, Mr. Lindell filed a $1.6 billion countersuit citing the First Amendment and claiming that Dominion had infringed on his right to free speech.

“And now we have the court and the government engage in censorship as well because the court yesterday put its imprimatur on censorship by allowing this case to go forward,” Mr. Dershowitz said. “It should never have been allowed to go forward against Mike Lindell and MyPillow because they expressed views which not only in my opinion but in the opinion of other eminent constitutional scholars who are with me on the briefs are completely protected by the First Amendment.”

Mr. Dershowitz said he does not, himself, contest the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, but said those who disagree with the outcome should be permitted to speak out.

“Today, the First Amendment is being used as a sword not a shield against Mike Lindell and MyPillow,” Mr. Dershowitz said. “Tomorrow, it could be used against you and me.”

Mr. Dershowitz addressed symposium attendees remotely via video conference.

News of the court’s decision broke midway through the second day of the three-day symposium.

Dominion announced separate lawsuits against Newsmax and One America News Network (OAN), two broadcasters celebrated by Mr. Lindell, on the first day of the symposium.

