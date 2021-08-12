The nation’s non-Hispanic White population shrank for the first time ever, falling to about 58% of the country, according to the new 2020 census statistics released Thursday, revealing what bureau officials called a much more multiracial and diverse population than previously thought.

The new detailed numbers serve as the starting gun for the decennial process of redrawing congressional and legislative maps, with control of the U.S. House at stake.

Analysts say Republicans start off with an edge on that account, controlling the line-drawing process in more key states and allowing them to maximize the number of districts that will lean toward electing a Republican representative.

That gives the GOP a boost as it seeks to net the half-dozen or so seats needed to regain control of the House in next year’s midterm elections. Democrats, meanwhile, are playing defense and eyeing their own opportunities.

“Today is the day Republicans start trying to take back the House,” warned former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr., a Democrat who served in the Clinton and Obama administrations and now runs the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

Thursday’s census data, which details the U.S. population by race, ethnicity and voting-age population down to the census block level, is the ammunition both parties will use as they engage in the line-drawing.

The data also fuels ongoing conversations about demographics and diversity, with the numbers showing some striking shifts.

The population identifying as White alone was 57.8%, down from about 69% in the 2010 tally. The ratio of Whites has been declining steadily, but this is the first time a decennial census has shown the actual number fell.

Other races and ethnicities grew, with Hispanics now making up 18.7% of the country’s population, and those identifying as Black alone comprising 12.1%.

The biggest changes, though, were in the population identifying as multiracial. For example, those who said they were White in combination with some other race or ethnicity soared more than 300%.

Rural areas continued to struggle while cities saw almost all of the growth. Census experts said 52% of all counties saw a drop in numbers, with communities throughout the country’s heartland losing population.

The bureau earlier this year reported the total populations by state and what that means for the apportionment of seats in the House. Those changes were smaller than had been anticipated, with California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia each shedding a seat.

Oregon, North Carolina, Montana, Florida and Colorado each gained a seat, and Texas netted two.

Thursday’s data goes deeper into the numbers, giving state officials the information they need to redraw their political maps — and Democrats are scared of what might result.

Of the House’s 435 seats, Republicans control the map-drawing process for 187 of them, compared to Democrats’ control over 75 districts, according to the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. The rest are in single-seat states, states with divided government, or will be drawn by nonpartisan or independent commissions.

On Capitol Hill, part of Democrats’ election overhaul bill would mandate states’ use of independent commissions to draw their maps, effectively neutering the GOP’s advantage.

Drawing lines for legislative districts has been a political weapon since the early days of the country. Virginia lawmakers actually tried to block James Madison, known as the father of the Constitution, from winning a seat in the first Congress by drawing a district unfriendly to him. He prevailed anyway, helping shepherd the Bill of Rights through that first Congress.

In the centuries since then, technology has made line-drawing a deadly art, allowing precise carvings that pack members of one party into a few districts while spreading the other party’s voters out over more space. That means the out-of-power party’s candidates win big in those few districts, while the majority party’s candidates win with smaller margins across more districts.

Lines can sometimes age poorly.

Republicans, who controlled the redistricting in Virginia a decade ago, drew lines that produced an 8-3 advantage for the GOP in the state’s House delegation, despite the state having voted to elect President Obama and having two Democratic senators.

By the end of the decade, though, Democrats had flipped the delegation, holding seven seats to the GOP’s four.

But often the redraws achieve exactly what party leaders intended. In Maryland, the state was carved up specifically to eliminate the seat of a longtime Republican in the state’s western portion.

Democrats in recent years have pushed for independent commissions to draw lines for states, arguing it’s more fair than some of the crazy maps that have emerged in recent years, known as gerrymanders.

Both parties even took some of those extreme gerrymanders to court, asking judges to rule highly partisan line-drawing unconstitutional. The justices declined to do so.

The 2020 census numbers also have been the subject of court challenges, including when then-President Trump tried to add a question asking about respondents’ citizenship to the form. The Supreme Court said while such a question is legal, the Trump administration cut too many corners in trying to shoehorn it into last year’s count.

The count itself was prolonged because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the release of data was delayed — Thursday’s numbers were supposed to be delivered in the spring. Some advocacy groups have questioned the accuracy of the numbers given the headwinds the Census Bureau faced in this count.

Acting Census Director Ron Jarmin said the numbers will survive scrutiny.

“We are confident in the quality of today’s results,” he said.

