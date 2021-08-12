The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday announced it will mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its health care workers.

The requirement will affect more than 25,000 workers at the Indian Health Service, National Institutes of Health and members of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

The HHS policy applies to employees in federally operated health care and clinical research facilities who could have potential contact with patients or who might be potentially deployed as emergency responders.

“Our number one goal is the health and safety of the American public, including our federal workforce. And vaccines are the best tool we have to protect people from COVID-19, prevent the spread of the Delta variant, and save lives,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra in a statement. “As President Biden has said, we have to do all we can to increase vaccinations to keep more people safe. Instructing our HHS health care workforce to get vaccinated will protect our federal workers and the patients and people they serve.”

The three agencies already require staff to get the seasonal flu vaccine and other routine vaccinations, with exemptions for medical and religious reasons. The agencies will use the same processes for the required COVID-19 shots as they do for routine vaccinations.

The Department of Veteran Affairs earlier announced that it will mandate health care staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Additionally, the Department of Defense has said it plans to require the COVID-19 shots for its service members. Some state and local governments and private employers are also starting to require vaccinations.

Last month, Mr. Biden announced that all federal government workers and onsite contractors will be required to get vaccinated or to submit to weekly testing and other safety measures if not fully inoculated.

