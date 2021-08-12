House Republicans on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee demanded on Thursday that President Biden abandon budgetary restrictions on the fossil fuel industry in light of the White House pushing OPEC to boost oil production.

Rep. Sam Graves, the top Republican on the committee, sent the administration a letter urging a revision of its 2022 fiscal budget. As currently written, the budget prohibits the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from engaging in any project “that directly subsidizes fossil fuels including work that lowers the cost of production, lowers the cost of consumption, or raises the revenues retained by producers of fossil fuels.”

Mr. Graves and his colleagues say such restrictions on the Corps of Engineers, which oversees thousands of public works projects across the country, amount to the federal government punishing the oil and gas industries.

“These key objectives in the budget … purport to pick winners and losers by excluding an entire industry from congressional appropriations and federal resources,” the lawmakers wrote.

Of particular concern is funding improvements by the Corp of Engineers to domestic ports and waterways, which transport oil and natural gas across the country. Mr. Graves argues that limitations will do little to alleviate rising prices at the pump.

