Former President Donald Trump continues to organize the same kind of high-energy public rallies which helped put him in the White House in 2016. Mr. Trump, in fact, staged and attended 302 of those signature gatherings while he was on the campaign trail, according to a count by ABC News published Nov. 7, 2016.

The research revealed that the largest rally during that campaign era was attended by 30,000 fans and took place in Mobile, Alabama.

Mr. Trump is returning to that very state on Aug. 21 for a follow-up encounter. It will be staged at York Family Farms, a working farm and open-air event venue in the town of Cullman – population of about 16,000, located 55 miles south of Huntsville.

This week, city leaders signed off on an event agreement with Save America, Mr. Trump’s political action committee. The event itself brings a “national spotlight” to the town, according to the local Cullman Times.

“I anticipate that we will have visitors from at least all over the Southeast, if not beyond,” Phyllis Little — director of the town’s Emergency Management Agency — told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the faithful grassroots Republicans are ready to go.

“The Alabama Republican Party is thrilled that President Trump is coming to Alabama,” John Wahl, chairman of the organization, tells Inside the Beltway.

“We all know there is a special relationship between President Trump and the people of Alabama, and we are proud to be part of bringing him back to our state. You can already feel the excitement from the Republican base here, and that excitement grows every day. Aug. 21 is going to be a massive and memorable night for the state of Alabama,” Mr. Wahl says.

CONGRESS: MASKED OR NOT?

To mask or not to mask? The question is faced by employers, partygoers, nightclubs, law enforcement, schoolchildren, business owners and just about everyone else — including the U.S. Congress.

Facial masks, in fact, became a signature fashion statement for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who continues to appear before her peers and the TV cameras in an ever-changing array of masks carefully chosen to enhance her wardrobe.

Multiple news organizations covered this phenomenon, while uncovering the fact that the masks themselves were hand-sewn, custom-made and cost $22 each.

“While President Trump refuses to mask up in front of cameras, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is using facial coverings as a tool for personal and political expression,” noted fashion magazine Elle, in an account published May 26, 2020.

But let’s get to some public opinion here, well over a year later.

A new Economist/YouGov poll finds that 62% of Americans say that the lawmakers absolutely should be required to wear masks in public spaces like the U.S. Capitol.

Of course there’s a partisan divide.

Only 40% of Republicans agree with that, compared to 53% of independents and 89% of Democrats, according to the poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 7-10.

Meanwhile, 24% of the respondents overall say the lawmakers should not be required to mask up; 46% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

Last but not least, 14% overall are simply not sure about the issue; that includes 14% of Republicans, 15% of independents and 8% of Democrats.

THE ‘ACTION-PACKED’ CONGRESS

Wait, wasn’t it the “do nothing” Congress? Apparently not — at least in the next month or so. One close observer gives a summary of what’s to come.

“Now that the Senate has passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and the FY2021 Budget Resolution (which sets up the $3.5 trillion ‘soft’ infrastructure bill), the House will return to Washington during the week of August 23 to consider the Budget Resolution. But, besides the House debate on the budget outline, Congress will be out of town until mid-September which sets up an action-packed fall in Washington,” says Brian Gardner, chief Washington policy strategist for Stifel, a global investment-banking company

“When Congress returns in September, in addition to debating the two infrastructure bills, Congress will face deadlines on annual government funding bills and the debt ceiling and the Senate will be asked to vote on at least one nomination for the Federal Reserve Board,” Mr. Gardner says in a written report.

Oh, but it’s complicated.

“With the exception of the Fed, we expect investors will mostly ignore the political noise as they have been conditioned over the years to ignore the drama. Sell-offs due to headlines about government shutdowns or debt defaults could be seen as buying opportunities. On the other hand, confirming members to the Fed’s board, especially the chairman, could have longer term implications,” Mr. Gardner advises.

“If I am wrong about the impact of fiscal debates on the markets, then they could spill over into the political debate over the future of the Fed,” he adds.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

The Bonner-Stapp-Moss home, built in 1891 on eight acres in Rutledge, Georgia. Three bedrooms, two baths, two parlors, formal dining room, four fireplaces, expansive rocking chair porch, updated kitchen, original woodworking and floors, butler’s pantry; 3,442 square feet. Decorative metal roof, fenced pasture, chicken coop, two small barns, wooded property. Priced at $455,000 through ColdwellBanker.com; enter 9006721 in search function.

POLL DU JOUR

• 54% of U.S. voters say they are “extremely concerned” about political divisions within the U.S.; 55% of Republicans, 45% of independents and 55% of Democrats agree.

• 29% overall say they are very concerned about political division; 29% of Republicans, 32% of independents and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 12% say they are not very concerned about the divisions; 12% of Republicans, 13% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 4% are not at all concerned; 4% of Republicans, 9% of independents and 3% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: A Fox News poll of 1,002 registered U.S. voters conducted Aug. 7-10.

• Helpful information to jharper@washingtontimes.com.

