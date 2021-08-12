Homeschooling and individual freedom have taken center stage in “God’s Not Dead: We the People,” an upcoming faith-based film that includes Fox News host Janine Pirro and veteran actor Isaiah Washington in the cast.

The plot is centered on a judge’s decision to order a homeschool co-op to put their children in public school or be fined — and it addresses such issues as the exclusion of religion in schoolrooms and the emerging influence of revisionist history.

“The inspirational drama centers around a riveting fight for freedom that starts in the heart of the country, and runs to the corridors of our nation’s capital. It prompts audiences to ask a compelling question. If your individual liberties are threatened, what would you do?” said advance production notes from Pinnacle Peak Pictures, shared with The Washington Times.

“The plot parallels current news headlines regarding the challenge against the freedom of speech and religious liberties as the fundamental right to educate children,” the company said.

The new film is the fourth of a series that began with an original production titled “God’s Not Dead” that was released in 2014 and proved to be one of the most profitable faith-friendly films. It was produced on a $1.5 million budget but grossed over $65 million at the box office.

The newest film follows a pastor who answers a call to defend a group of Christian homeschooling families on the highest level.

“He finds himself taken aback by the interference of the government, driven by the belief that their right to educate their own children is a freedom worth fighting for. He is called to Washington to testify in a landmark congressional hearing that will determine the future of religious freedom in our country for years to come,” said a plot synopsis.

A trailer — which includes iconic footage of Ronald Reagan — can be found at GodsNotDead.com.

“We feel honored to provide our faithful audience another installment in the ‘God’s Not Dead’ franchise that provides a compelling, timely, and convicting [cq per quote; this is a Christian phrase] message,” said Michael Scott, a founding partner of Los Angeles-based Pinnacle Peak Pictures and executive producer, in a statement

“The themes in this film reflect news headlines and encourage believers to remain strong in their fight to protect their spiritual rights and God-given freedoms,” Mr. Scott said.

Along with Mr. Washington and Ms. Pirro, the cast includes David A.R. White, William Forsythe, Antonio Sabato Jr., Francesca Battistelli and Benjamin Onyango.

The film will be released on Oct. 4 by Fathom Events, a distributor owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. and Regal Cinemas.

It was directed by Vance Null and written by Tommy Blaze, Cary Solomon, and Chuck Konzelman. Brent Ryan Green is the producer, along with executive producers Jim Ameduri and the aforementioned David A.R. White.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.