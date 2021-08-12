MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said Thursday that his team has identified attacks targeting attendees of his three-day Cyber Symposium and has received “credible” information that “there was a poison pill inserted in the data.”

Phil Waldron, the head of the “red team” hired by Mr. Lindell to interrogate the data Mr. Lindell presented at the symposium, which he said would prove his claim that the 2020 election was hacked by China, said he had begun identifying threats in the weeks leading up to the symposium.

“The big end game is to discredit all of the legislators who have had the courage to be here to listen,” Mr. Waldron said.

Mr. Waldron said that his team had identified several “agitators and provocateurs” who he said were “shoulder surfing” to capture information on attendees’ cell phones and laptops. He also alleged individuals were exchanging press badges outside of the venue.

“So this is typical insurrection type activity,” Mr. Waldron said.

Mr. Waldron said the “attackers” were identified through photo imagery and cross-referenced with social media accounts.

“We know who you are,” Mr. Waldron said. “We’ve got your photos. And whatever happens after the fact, that will be up to the Lindell organization.”

Mr. Waldron also said he had received “credible information” that a “poison pill” was inserted into the data.

It is unclear what specific data the alleged poison pill is targeting and whether it is the specific data being interrogated by the experts in attendance that is said to provide proof that China hacked the 2020 presidential election. Mr. Waldron did not respond to The Washington Times’ request for clarification in time for publication.

Cyber expert Josh Merritt, who is a member of the red team hired by Mr. Lindell, told The Times late yesterday that the packet captures, a key data element underpinning Mr. Lindell’s claim, are unrecoverable in the data and that the data, as provided, cannot prove a cyber incursion by China.

“So our team said, we’re not going to say that this is legitimate if we don’t have confidence in the information,” Mr. Merritt said on Wednesday, the second day of the symposium.

Mr. Waldron clarified Mr. Merritt’s remarks by stating that the team received only a small portion of the data that Mr. Lindell claims to have and that the remaining data could contain the needed elements to prove China hacked the election.

Mr. Lindell also said he was personally attacked outside of his hotel Wednesday, after returning from the event venue. He did not identify who the specific attackers were.

Before making the announcement, Mr. Lindell appeared shaken on stage. He told attendees that he would be making an announcement and delayed the start of the program by approximately ten minutes before he was joined by Mr. Waldron on stage who detailed the attacks.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.