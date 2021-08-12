The Pentagon is sending fresh troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from the American embassy in Kabul, a U.S. official told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The dramatic move underscores growing concern that the insurgent Taliban could mount an assault on Kabul, the nation’s capital, within just a matter of weeks. Such an attack could put U.S. diplomatic personnel in serious jeopardy.

It’s unclear how many troops will be heading back to Afghanistan or how many diplomats will leave the embassy complex. There are several hundred troops already stationed in Kabul to protect the embassy and additional forces guarding the city’s strategically vital international airport. The new plan suggests that the Biden administration believes that level of security may not be sufficient to defend against a potential Taliban attack.

The Taliban over the past six days has captured at least 11 provincial capitals across Afghanistan. The insurgent group on Thursday seized Ghazni, a city less than 100 miles from Kabul.

