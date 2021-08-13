NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee in his 2022 reelection campaign.

Lee tweeted out the endorsement Friday released by Trump’s political action committee.

“Governor Bill Lee is an outsider who led the Great State of Tennessee through difficult times, without compromising his Conservative Values,” the statement said. “Tennesseans enjoy more freedom than ever before. He fully supports Law Enforcement, Strong Borders, the Second Amendment, our Military and our Vets. Re-electing Bill Lee means putting America first. Bill has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Some conservatives in the state have criticized Lee recently, especially over COVID-19, but he remains popular statewide, The Tennessean reported.

