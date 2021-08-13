Montgomery and Prince George’s counties in Maryland will require public school staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing.

Montgomery County schools on Friday posted the mandate in their reopening guide. More details about submitting vaccination proof or weekly testing requirements will be released before the school year begins on Aug. 30.

Staff for Prince George’s County public schools will have to provide proof of vaccination by Aug. 27, said the system’s CEO Monica Goldson on Friday. Staff will get more details about how to submit proof of vaccination or where to go for weekly on-site testing by Aug. 20.

“I am both concerned and disappointed by the rise of the COVID-19 delta variant. As science and data have shown, the best way to protect yourself against this highly contagious and dangerous disease is by getting vaccinated,” Ms. Goldson said in a video message.

So far, about 12,000 county school employees have already received the vaccine, she said.

Classes for Prince George’s County schools start Sept. 8.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.