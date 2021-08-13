The City of Brotherly love is about to become the City of Double-masks.

Philadelphia will mandate double-masks starting September 1 for city employees who are unvaccinated and work inside.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke on the new rule and his frustration with the population’s resistance to COVID-19 vaccines.

“We know we need to take stronger steps to protect our residents,” the Democrat said, a local CBS affiliate reported Thursday. “I’m upset. “This amazes me that [vaccination] is the most simple thing to do to keep yourself safe and your family safe and your community safe and people still refuse to do it.”

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33 President Ernest Garrett offered his support for the rules.

“A mandate will help in stopping this disease,” Mr. Garrett said, the station reported.

Officials said fines may be imposed on those who refuse to comply with the mandate.

The station specifically noted opposition by the Firefighters and Paramedics Union.

“We are not going to sit there and tolerate anyone jamming anything down our throats,” Mike Bresnan, Local 22 Philly President, said.

