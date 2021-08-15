The “diaper chin” doesn’t cut it when it comes to defending against the spread of the coronavirus.

That’s according to Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, who said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that masking up is key to combating the surge of coronavirus Delta variant, but that people have the wear them the right way.

“We find routinely 20 to 25 percent of the population will continue to wear the mask under their nose,” he said, touting a recent study. “That’s nothing more than a diaper chin.”

“And so I think that what we want to do is inform people, ‘Yes, mask,’ but most importantly give them the information about how they can get the more effective mask and how they can use them,” he said.

Mr. Osterholm said he expected the surge of the Delta variant to continue for at least another month given the time for the newly vaccinated to establish their defense.

“If even everyone got vaccinated today, this surge would go on as it is right now for the next four to six weeks because these people would not yet have immunity.” he said. “You need much more effective masking, such as the N95 mask that we talk about or the KN95 for kids.”

