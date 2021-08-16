Chaos enveloped the international airport in Kabul on Monday, with U.S. troops trying to maintain order while throngs of people rushed the tarmac and large crowds pushed against the facility’s outer gates amid mounting collective panic a day after the Taliban swept back to power in the Afghan capital.

The U.S. Marines suspended all flights after at least seven people were killed, including two armed individuals shot by American forces and several Afghans who reportedly fell from the wheel wells of a U.S. military transport plane as it took off in a scene that underscored the desperation gripping the country.

Despite the airport mayhem, there was relative calm on the streets of central Kabul, where Taliban fighters, including many armed with American rifles, cruised the captured capital about atop pickup trucks for a second day, claiming they had no orders to exact revenge against ordinary Afghans or officials of the former U.S.-backed government.

But the assurances fell largely fell on deaf ears amid fear that a civil war looms and that militants of the radical insurgency will soon be restoring strict theocratic controls and targeting anyone who does not conform to their hard-line Islamist demands.

What lays ahead for the former government and its institutions was highly uncertain as of Monday night, hours after Afghanistan’s United Nations ambassador — a man appointed by the former U.S.-backed government and whose own status is now uncertain — warned that the Taliban cannot be trusted and that action must be taken to “prevent Afghanistan descending into a civil war and becoming a pariah state.”

Ghulam Isaczai told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that he was “speaking on behalf of millions of people in Afghanistan, whose fate hangs in the balance and are faced with an extremely uncertain future,” including “millions of Afghan girls and women who are about to lose their freedom to go to school, to work and to participate in the political, economic and social life of the country.”

“We have [already] seen gruesome images of Taliban’s mass executions of military personnel and target killing of civilians in Kandahar and other big cities,” Mr. Isaczai said. “Kabul residents are reporting the Taliban have already started house-to-house searches in some neighborhoods, registering names and looking for people in their target list.”

“Kabul residents are living in absolute fear right now,” he said.

Damage control

The sobering claims came as the Biden administration spent a second day in damage-control mode in Washington, with the president addressing the nation while his national security advisers had spent much of the day urging calm and claiming the U.S. military would secure and evacuate thousands from the airport in Kabul.

White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jonathan Finer told CNN the U.S. military would work to evacuate women, judges and other Afghans who could “be in the crosshairs” of the Taliban.

“These are desperate people,” Mr. Finer said. “These are people who quite rightly are looking for a way out.”

President Biden vowed that 6,000 U.S. troops he has been ordered back into Afghanistan in recent days would oversee a swift and sweeping evacuation mission. He stressed the U.S. forces would then withdraw.

But questions swirled over how long the mission will take and where the throngs of Afghans descending on the airport will be flown. Concerns also spread that the airport could become the scene of a clash between Taliban and American forces.

Officials said roughly 2,500 U.S. troops had arrived and secured the airport’s perimeter Monday. Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, reportedly met face-to-face with Taliban leaders in Qatar on Sunday, warning them that the U.S. military will respond forcefully to defend the airport if necessary.

But the presence of the Taliban leadership in Qatar — themselves apparently unable to fly into the airport in Kabul to join the militant group’s own ground commanders who seized the Afghan presidential palace on Sunday — added to uncertainty over what ultimately will unfold over the days to come.

The Associated Press reported that Gen. McKenzie and the Taliban agreed to communicate to ensure the airport evacuation could continue without interference by the militants.

Fearing a ‘free-for-all’

Biden administration officials said the U.S. will be providing security at the airport and selecting people for flights based on existing criteria. During his appearance on CNN, Mr. Finer insisted it won’t be a “free-for-all” and that people cannot just show up at the airport.

The deputy national security advisor also vowed there would be “severe consequences” from the U.S. military if the Taliban interfered with efforts to get prioritized Afghans from outside provinces to the airport.

A joint statement from the U.S. State and Defense departments pledged to speed up visa processing for Afghans who used to work with American troops and officials in particular. High-profile Afghan women, journalists, and Afghans who’ve worked with Western governments and nonprofits are among those who fear Taliban targeting for alleged Western ways or ties.

A separate statement circulated by the governments of more than a dozen countries around the world said an international effort is underway “to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country.”

“Afghans and international citizens who wish to depart must be allowed to do so; roads, airports and border crossing must remain open, and calm must be maintained,” the multi-governmental statement said.

But those words stood in stark contrast to reports that former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Kabul as the Taliban entered on Sunday, was struggling to find safe haven in neighboring Tajikistan. The Washington Times was unable to confirm reports that Mr. Ghani had flown to Oman Monday after being denied entry into Tajikistan or that, according to Russian sources, he was carrying a large amount of money with him as he fled.

Unease soared among the governments of other Afghan neighbors that also share cultural and political ties to Afghanistan, including Uzbekistan, where hundreds of Afghan soldiers had fled in 22 military planes and 24 helicopters over the weekend, including one aircraft that collided with an escorting Uzbek fighter jet causing both to crash, according to a report by Reuters citing Uzbek officials.

The New York Times cited the Tajik Ministry of Emergency Situations as saying three Afghan military planes and two helicopters carrying 143 soldiers and airmen were allowed to land there after transmitting distress signals.

Dozens of passenger planes were also allowed to take off from Kabul during the hours leading up to the suspension of flights Monday. Several reportedly carried asylum-seekers to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Rivals weigh in

U.S. adversaries have pounced on the opportunity to portray the developments of the past two days as a major black eye for America, and a sign that American security guarantees could not be trusted.

“The military defeat and the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan should become an opportunity to revive life, security, and lasting peace in the country,” Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

China said it will deepen ties with Afghanistan’s new rulers.

“The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday.

Russian officials offered similar commentary on Monday, with Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov saying Moscow sees “no direct threat to our allies in Central Asia” from the Taliban takeover.

According to Russia’s Tass News Agency, Mr. Kabulov emphasized during an interview on Russian television that Moscow had established contact with the Taliban movement in advance. “We have long built ties and contact with the Taliban movement,” he said. “The fact that we laid the groundwork for a conversation with Afghanistan’s new authorities in advance is a Russian foreign policy achievement, which we will take advantage of fully to ensure Russia’s long-term interests.”

The Biden administration, meanwhile, appeared to be scrambling to contact officials in Beijing and Moscow, amid concerns that China and Russia might stymie an international consensus on isolating the Taliban should conditions worsen.

The State Department said Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken by phone with his Chinese and Russian counterparts about “developments in Afghanistan, including the security situation,” following the evacuation of the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and repositioning of American diplomats to the city’s airport.

Russian and Chinese officials have said their own embassies in Kabul were not being evacuated.

Russia’s foreign ministry said Mr. Lavrov and Mr. Blinken “discussed the situation in Afghanistan after the flight of the country’s leader, disintegration of the existing government bodies and a de facto ongoing regime change.”

It said the two agreed “to continue consultations” that would involve China, Pakistan, other “interested nations” and the U.N. to try to press for a dialogue between the Taliban and political factions from the fallen Afghan government.

• Tom Howell Jr. contributed to this article, which is based in part on wire service reports.

