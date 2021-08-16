Departing New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday ordered all health care workers and nursing home staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 27 as leaders across the country use incentives and mandates to outrace the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Mirroring a similar directive issued in California, the New York order tells health workers to get vaccinated, period, instead of giving them the option of regular testing.

The decision applies to about 625,000 workers, including 450,000 hospital workers, 30,000 adult care facility workers and 145,500 nursing home workers. Roughly 68% to 75% of these cohorts are vaccinated — better than the general population but lagging behind what Mr. Cuomo wants.

Mr. Cuomo, who is resigning after a string of sexual harassment allegations from female aides, briefed Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul about the decision as she prepares to step into the top seat.

“When COVID ambushed New York last year, New Yorkers acted, while the federal government denied the problem,” Mr. Cuomo, a Democrat, said. “Now, the delta variant is spreading across the nation and across New York — new daily positives are up over 1000% over the last six weeks, and over 80% of recent positives in New York State are linked to the delta variant. We must now act again to stop the spread. Our health care heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine.”

About 58% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, better than the national rate of 50% but short of the levels scientists recommend to wrangle the virus.

“While we have made tremendous progress in getting New Yorkers vaccinated, this pandemic is far from over and more must be done,” New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said. “The data and science tell us that getting more people vaccinated as quickly as possible is the best way to keep people safe, prevent further mutations, and enable us to resume our daily routines.”

Also Monday, Mr. Cuomo said immunocompromised people will be eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose in line with new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.