Sen. Rick Scott on Monday raised the possibility of President Biden being removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

In a Twitter post, the Florida Republican said the chaotic Afghanistan retreat suggests the 78-year-old president might be incapable of performing the office’s duties.

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” he said.

Mr. Biden was absent from public view for days as the Afghan government was on the brink of collapse and only surfaced Monday to give a speech, after which he returned to vacation. Accusations of cognitive decline, supported by numerous gaffe-filled clips and memory lapses, have dogged Mr. Biden for the last several years.

Numerous liberals floated using the 25th Amendment to remove Mr. Trump from office as mentally incapacitated during his term of office.

The 25th amendment would require the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to tell Congress that the president is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” The vice president then becomes president.

Although intended for such a scenario as the last couple years of an incapacitated Woodrow Wilson’s presidency, it has never been invoked except for short, uncontroversial periods such as the president being unconscious for surgery.

