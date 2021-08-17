George Mason University granted one of its professors a medical exemption from the school’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate after facing a lawsuit over the requirement, citing the professor’s natural immunity to the coronavirus.

Todd Zywicki, the law professor at the Fairfax, Va. school who sued, said he had COVID-19 and successfully defeated it, arguing his natural immunity should prevent him from being required to get the vaccination.

His lawyers announced Tuesday that the school agreed to give their client an accommodation.

“I am gratified that George Mason has given me a medical exemption to allow me to fulfill my duties this fall semester in light of unprecedented circumstances,” Mr. Zywicki said. “I speak for tens of millions of Americans in the same circumstances I am in, and I call on leaders across the country to develop humane and science-based approaches as opposed to one-size-fits-all policies.”

His legal battle included affidavits from his doctor, saying Mr. Zywicki has natural immunity from the virus after having fully recovered from COVID-19 previously. The lawsuit argued there is stronger evidence available about natural immunity from the virus compared to data about immunity through various vaccines.

A spokesperson from the school did not immediately respond to a request for comment about agreeing to grant Mr. Zywicki his medical accommodation.

GMU has a vaccine mandate, requiring students to be vaccinated by Aug. 1 and faculty and staff to do so by Aug.15. Those who do not comply must show a medical or religious exemption.

GMU announced in June that part of its reopening for the 2021 school year would require any unvaccinated faculty or staff members to wear face masks, socially distance and be tested for COVID-19 frequently.

George Mason University previously said it would not comment on ongoing litigation.

“As it relates generally to the steps Mason is taking to protect its community against COVID-19, the decisions the university has made have been guided by currently available medical and scientific information and the guidance issued by federal and state public health agencies. Based on this information and guidance, we believe that the steps we are taking will best protect the health and safety of the Mason community and allow the Mason community to engage in a vibrant in-person campus experience,” the school said.

Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new study showed unvaccinated people were twice as likely to get reinfected with COVID-19. Other studies, though, have revealed conflicting results.

Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, pointed recently in a U.S. News & World Report op-ed to an Israeli study, which he said showed natural immunity is 6.7 times greater than for vaccinated people.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.