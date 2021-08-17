The New York State Fair intends to let attendees smoke marijuana use in certain parts of its fairgrounds this season in accordance with a state cannabis-use law that recently went into effect.

A spokesperson for the New York State Fair confirmed Tuesday that attendees 21 years and older will be allowed to use marijuana in various outdoor areas of its grounds in Syracuse when it starts this week.

“State law allows marijuana use anywhere tobacco use is permitted,” said Dave Bullard, a spokesman for the annual New York State Fair, which starts Friday. The new law took effect last month

Smoking is not permitted in fairgrounds buildings, on the midway and certain other areas, including two outdoor concert venues, “but is allowed elsewhere outdoors,” Mr. Bullard told The Washington Times.

“We encourage those who smoke to be considerate of others around them,” Mr. Bullard said.

The New York State Fair is set to run through Labor Day. It was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, and organizers said they have taken several measures to increase safety in 2021.

The dozens of musical acts scheduled to perform include Nas, 90 Degrees, Foreigner, Train, REO Speedwagon, Melissa Etheridge, the Beach Boys, Nelly, Third Eye Blind and Blues Traveler.

The Stone City Band and the Mary Jane Girls – an ensemble of musicians who previously backed late New York native and marijuana enthusiast Rick James – are set to perform Sept. 4.

James, who had a hit in 1978 with the song “Mary Jane,” told Rolling Stone in 1982 that he was purchasing marijuana in bulk. “I have to buy marijuana. I don’t buy ounces, I buy pounds,” James, who died in 2004, said then.

Four decades later, New Yorkers can now legally possess up to three ounces of pot without penalty. Possessing over a pound remains a felony, however, and sales are limited to medicinal users for now.

News of the New York State Fair allowing marijuana use was first reported by The Spectrum.

