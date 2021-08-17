Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson is requiring its workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 4, making it the latest employer to forge ahead with a mandate while some companies wait until U.S. regulators grant full approval of the shots to avoid legal headaches and workplace tumult.

The New Jersey-based drugmaker, which makes a one-shot vaccine against the disease, said it will offer exemptions for religious or medical reasons. But its policy is more stringent than one from Pfizer, a rival vaccine maker that this month said workers must get vaccinated or face weekly testing.

“As a global healthcare leader, Johnson & Johnson remains committed to following the science and to taking appropriate measures to support the health and well-being of our employees and contractors, as well as to uphold our responsibilities to the communities in which we live and work,” the company said. “As COVID-19 continues to devastate families and cause untold hardship, the data shows getting vaccinated is critical to helping end the pandemic.

“Effective October 4, all employees and contractors of the company in the United States will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” it said.

J&J gave no indication that workers would be steered toward the company’s own vaccine versus the two-shot versions from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.

J&J joins the ranks of companies such as Walmart, Google and Tyson Foods in issuing a mandate while the vaccines are being used under an emergency use authorization that says their benefits outweigh any risks of using them amid the global crisis.

Full licensure of at least one of the three vaccines being given to Americans is expected in the fall.

Some health care workers and other impacted employees have protested the mandates in street demonstrations, while others are fuming online about being forced to choose between needle pokes and their jobs.

Others see an invasion of privacy. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, famously chided a journalist for asking if she had been vaccinated, citing the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) that governs how medical providers, health insurers and other “covered entities” protect the flow of sensitive health information.

Pundits quickly noted that a journalist is not covered by the 1995 law and is free to ask the question, and a person is free to answer.

Experts say private employers also are on solid ground.

“An employer asking for a person’s proof of vaccination is simply not a violation of privacy or HIPAA. Employers aren’t covered entities under HIPAA. They are private companies, they are not providing health care to the person. The person has a choice, they don’t have to answer. But if they don’t, they have to accept the consequences,” said Lawrence Gostin, a global health law professor at Georgetown University.

Also, employers are “not asking about something sensitive like a disability or what their sexual orientation or race is,” Mr. Gostin said. “It’s clearly not a privacy violation either legally or ethically.”

The approval status of the COVID-19 vaccines is the other big sticking point.

The FDA is expected to fully approve the Pfizer version next month. Approval of the Moderna version likely will follow swiftly, while J&J has yet to request full approval as it tests its two-dose regimen in clinical trials.

The Justice Department issued an opinion this month that supports a vaccination mandate under the vaccines’ emergency status, or “EUA.” It says the health and human services secretary is required to inform recipients about the benefits and risks of a product and their right to refuse the product but that doesn’t bar public or private entities from inflicting consequences around that decision.

The opinion is just that — an opinion — and not binding on courts. Yet judges upheld mandates by Indiana University and a Houston hospital in early and high-profile legal fights over the rules.

Still, some employers are wary of getting tied up in court or an employee revolt if they move forward before full approval.

“You get the FDA to say it’s final, it’s approved, and I can guarantee you all the places I’m involved in, if you don’t get vaccinated you will get fired,” billionaire Ken Langone, chairman of the board of trustees of NYU Langone Medical Center, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in late July. “You have an obligation to your fellow man to protect him as well as yourself.”

He said there is “always the risk of litigation” if an employer moves forward under the emergency authorization.

The University of Minnesota on Friday said “once the FDA grants approval of the COVID-19 vaccine, all incoming and current university students will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.”

United Airlines staked out the middle ground. It said employers must upload a proof-of-vaccination card five weeks after full approval of a vaccine or five weeks after Sept. 20 (Oct. 25), whichever comes first.

“Employers are on solid ground mandating it under an emergency use authorization. The courts have upheld that. The Department of Justice has ruled it is lawful,” Mr. Gostin said. “But many are waiting for full licensure. I can understand that just in terms of avoiding political backlash and having to defend lawsuits. By the early fall, we’re going to see more and more companies requiring vaccinations as each [of the vaccines] are given full approval.”

The private sector is following a number of mandates issued by federal, state and city officials across the country, particularly in blue states.

President Biden instructed the military to add the COVID-19 to its list of required vaccines and said federal workers must get vaccinated or face regular testing.

Pfizer announced a similar rule on Aug. 4. The company said the policy wasn’t linked to any pending decision by regulators.

“Pfizer is requiring all U.S. colleagues and contractors to become vaccinated as a condition of work or participate in regular weekly COVID-19 testing. This is to best protect the health and safety of our colleagues and the communities we serve,” Pfizer said. “Outside the U.S., the company is strongly encouraging all colleagues who are able to do so in their countries get vaccinated. Colleagues who have medical conditions or religious objections will be able to seek accommodations.”

