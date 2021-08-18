In his first media interview since the U.S.’s bungled military exit from Afghanistan, President Biden said Wednesday the chaos that has erupted in Kabul was unavoidable.

“The idea that somehow there’s a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don’t know that happens. I don’t know how that happened,” he said in an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos.

Mr. Stephanopoulos pressed Mr. Biden asking him if the tumult resulting from the swift victory of the Taliban insurgency was “priced” into the withdrawal decision.

“Yes,” Mr. Biden adamantly insisted, according to a clip released by ABC News.

But he later clarified his answer by saying it wasn’t exactly “priced in.”

“Look, one of the things we didn’t know is what the Taliban would do in terms of trying to keep people from getting out,” he said. “What they would do. What are they doing now? They’re cooperating, letting American citizens get out. American personnel get out, embassies get out, et cetera, but … we’re having some difficulty having those who helped us when we’re in there.”

Mr. Biden also bristled when Mr. Stephanopoulos referred to the chaos at the Kabul airport. Thousands of frightened Afghans swarmed the runway, desperate for flight out of the country.

Television cameras captured Afghans frantically clinging to a U.S. Air Force jet exiting the country. At least seven people died during the first day of airport violence, with some falling to their deaths from departing planes.

“That was four days ago, five days ago,” Mr. Biden complained, although the photo Mr. Stephanopoulos was referring to a photo of hundreds of evacuees packed into an American cargo plane. That photo was taken on Monday.

Mr. Biden said that when he saw the picture, his first thought was that the U.S. had to gain control of the situation.

“We have to move this more quickly,” he said. “We have to move in a way in which we can take control of that airport. And we did.”

The Biden administration said Tuesday that 3.200 people had been evacuated from Afghanistan, including all U.S. Embassy personnel, except for a small group of diplomats at the Kabul airport.

But the Taliban has set up checkpoints making transportation to the airport treacherous. The U.S. has not provided American citizens with a safe passage to the airport.

Still, Mr. Biden remained unapologetic, defending his decision to leave Afghanistan as criticism continues to mount. He said had America opted to stay in Afghanistan, the U.S. would have had to ramp up the number of troops.

He again pointed the finger at the Afghan government, blaming its president for fleeing the nation amid the Taliban onslaught.

“It was a simple choice, George,” Mr. Biden said. “When you had the government of Afghanistan, the leader of the government taking off and going to another country; when you saw the significant collapse of the Afghan troops we had trained, up to 300,000 of them, just leaving their equipment and taking off — … that’s simply what happened.”

“The threshold question was, Do we commit to leave within the timeframe we set? Do we extend it to Sept. 1 or do we put significantly more troops in?” he continued.

“I had a simple choice. If I said, ‘We’re gonna stay,’ then we’d better be prepared to put a whole hell of a lot more troops in,” Mr. Biden continued.

