The White House said Wednesday that President Biden will require nursing homes to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their workers as a condition of federal funding.

Mr. Biden is instructing the Department of Health and Human Services to write regulations that tether reimbursement under the Medicaid and Medicare programs to required vaccinations for workers.

The policy will affect about 1.3 million people who are employed at more than 15,000 facilities that receive federal funds. Reports suggest roughly 40% of these workers remain unvaccinated despite early efforts to get shots into nursing home residents and staff.

The administration says that poses a risk to older residents who were hit hard by the initial wave of the virus last year and face new risks from aggressive variants.

“Since the spread of the delta variant, there has been a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, especially in those states that have low rates of vaccinated workers,” a White House fact sheet said.

The administration said data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) “confirm a strong relationship between the increase of COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents and the rate of vaccination among nursing home workers.”

Mr. Biden’s get-tough stance comes as governments and employers around the country rely on sticks instead of carrots to get vaccine holdouts off the sidelines.

Already, the president is requiring federal workers to get vaccinated or face regular testing.

The Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank, took credit for the change at nursing homes.

“America’s nursing home residents have borne the brunt of this pandemic and deserve access to long-term care that is safe and high-quality. Given the rise of the delta variant, that requires using every policy lever at the government’s disposal to slow community spread — including leveraging U.S. public insurance programs,” said Maura Calsyn, vice president and coordinator for health policy at the Center for American Progress. “We are thrilled the Biden administration appears to be adopting our recommendation that nursing homes participating in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must require their staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of participation.”

