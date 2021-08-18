T-Mobile said hackers stole the personal information of 7.8 million current customers, making millions of people vulnerable to identity theft by criminals accessing the data.

The hackers took Social Security numbers, driver’s license and ID information for current, former and prospective customers of the telecom company.

“Our preliminary analysis is that approximately 7.8 million current T-Mobile post-paid customers’ accounts’ information appears to be contained in the stolen files, as well as just over 40 million records of former or prospective customers who had previously applied for credit with T-Mobile,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday. “Importantly, no phone numbers, account numbers, PINs, passwords or financial information were compromised in any of these files of customers or prospective customers.”

Account PINs for 850,000 pre-paid customers were also exposed in the data breach, the Washington state-based telecommunications giant said.

The company said it learned of the data breach through claims made in an online forum last week and immediately began the investigation.

Previously, someone allegedly looking to sell the stolen data told Vice that the information came from T-Mobile servers and the records related to more than 100 million people. The seller was seeking six bitcoin — cryptocurrency equaling approximately $270,000 — at the time for 30 million Social Security numbers and driver’s licenses, Vice reported.

T-Mobile said it has closed the access point into its servers that it thinks the hackers used. Given the ongoing threat of identity theft to its customers, T-Mobile said it would offer two years of free identity protection services with McAfee’s ID Theft Protection Service to its customers.

