“Do you feel safe in Portland?” reads a billboard erected this month in Oregon’s largest city.

It’s part of a police union campaign urging city leaders to roll back recent police department budget cuts as local shopkeepers, frustrated by rampant street crime and a 327% spike in homicides, are hiring private security guards to restore order.

“We desperately need city leaders to take action, fund and staff our police bureau, and put politics aside and public safety first,” said Daryl Turner, executive director of the Portland Police Association (PPA).

The city of more than 654,000 residents has nearly 100 open positions of the 917 allotted to the Portland Police Bureau — a force that as recently as three years ago had 1,016 badges. For comparison, Baltimore, a city with almost 50,000 fewer residents, fields a police force of 2,500 officers.

The budget for Portland’s police department has shrunk each of the last three fiscal year cycles, going from $238.2 million to $229.5 million to $222.5 million.

PPA says it began putting up billboards throughout the city earlier this month to raise awareness for public safety concerns as shootings and gun violence “skyrocket.” The boards also list a website where people can sign a petition for the call-to-action.

The initiative comes as city data show homicides up sharply, from 11 in the first six months of 2020 to 47 this year. Data also show there have been 567 shootings halfway into this year, more than double the 262 recorded during the same period in 2020.

“Every day that goes by without city council aggressively addressing public safety is another unnecessarily lost life,” the union said.

National Police Association spokesperson Betsy Brantner Smith says the association thinks the PPA campaign “is an excellent idea.”

“The Portland Police Bureau is overworked and understaffed, and the public needs to know about it,” said Ms. Smith, a retired police sergeant.

Amid the bullets and bloodshed, Mr. Turner says “inadequate staffing in the police bureau is hurting our communities and putting all of us at risk.”

More than 100 police officers have left the force since the city council opted to slash nearly $27 million from the bureau budget last summer. Local leaders said $11.8 million was cut because of pandemic-related budget issues, with an additional $15 million from the police budget redirected instead to community groups working to curtail violence.

The final $229.5 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year adopted by the council eliminated the bureau‘s Body Worn Camera program, as well as 84 sworn positions, reducing the number of sworn officer allotments from 1,001 to 917.

Last year’s budget cuts came amid calls to “defund the police” and protests over racial injustice and police brutality that have swept the nation since the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a White officer while being arrested in Minnesota last May.

Charles Wilson, executive director of the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, says defunding the police is not the answer to public safety problems.

“We have consistently been opposed to the concepts expressed as ‘defund the police’ but rather believe that fiscal realignment is a more appropriate budgetary method of ensuring that public safety is properly maintained, community engagement is heightened, and stronger levels of police accountability are brought to bear,” Mr. Wilson said.

This year, the Portland Police Bureau requested a $226.8 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year which began on July 1, but the council instead approved $222.5 million.

Within days of the budget passage in June, the entire Portland Police Rapid Response Team (RRT) — a group of officers who voluntarily responded to crisis situations in the city — resigned, following the indictment of an officer accused of using unlawful force against a protester.

The team of about 50 police officers, detectives and sergeants had been on the frontlines of months of anti-police protests in the city — protests that had often resulted in violence and looting. At one point last summer, the protests in Portland carried on for 100 consecutive nights.

Acting Police Chief Chris Davis said in June that the RRT “members did not volunteer to have Molotov cocktails, fireworks, explosives, rocks, bottles, urine, feces, and other dangerous objects thrown at them.”

“Nor did they volunteer to have threats of rape, murder, and assault on their families hurled at them,” he said. “They did not volunteer to suffer serious injuries, to be subject to warrantless criticism and false allegations by elected officials, or to suffer through baseless complaints and lengthy investigations devoid of due process.”

Mr. Turner said they “had enough and were left with no other alternative but to resign from their voluntary positions.” The officers are still part of the staff and are performing other duties.

Last month, after a deadly Saturday in which seven people were shot and one person died, Mayor Ted Wheeler vowed to rally for more badges.

“I will fight for additional resources for the police bureau, I will fight for more police officers, and I will fight for more tools and whatever other support the police bureau needs in order to get its job done,” he said during a virtual press conference.

Portland City Council Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, however, said she “could not in good conscience add more officers to a dysfunctional police force,” KOIN 6 News reported.

“I did hear the mayor say we need more police and more training, but every time there’s a community tragedy, that’s the tagline we use,” Ms. Hardesty reportedly said. “And even if we had 10 police officers on the corner downtown, what would have turned out different? Nothing.”

Meanwhile, Mark Pitcavage, a senior research fellow at the Anti-defamation League’s Center on Extremism, says the city’s policing policies are unsustainable.

“The ‘hands-off’ policy by the leaders of Portland toward its endemic street violence problem is unsustainable — and unfair to the residents of Portland,” Mr. Pitcavage tweeted last week.

The lack of police presence has prompted some local businesses to hire their own private security guards, some of whom are armed with guns, tactical gear and metal detector wands.

A team of nine officers assigned to patrol the city’s Entertainment District was also disbanded last year amid the budget cuts, along with the 38-strong Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT).

The bureau has been struggling to staff a 14-member anti-gun violence “Focused Intervention Team” launched in March, which is supposed to serve a role similar to the now-defunct GVRT.

Police have said there are currently only two officers assigned to patrol the bustling Entertainment District, according to local news outlet Willamette Week.

Jessie Burke, co-owner of the Society Hotel and vice president of the Old Town Chinatown Community Association, told the news outlet that “there aren’t enough police officers.”

“We’re having to do what the government used to do,” Ms. Burke reportedly said. “We’re kind of running an underground government to keep things safe.”

