A federal judge issued an injunction Thursday blocking the Biden administration‘s attempt to limit the scope of illegal immigrants who federal agents can target for arrest and deportation, saying Homeland Security officials failed to give a good justification for the reasons behind the policy.

Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee to the bench in Texas, ruled the policy didn’t go through the required rulemaking process and was “arbitrary and capricious.” He ordered a nationwide halt to it, effectively unshackling deportation officers and freeing them to go after a broader pool of illegal immigrants.

“Although this case involves many issues of administrative and immigration law, its core concerns whether the Executive Branch may implement a policy that directly conflicts with laws that Congress enacted. The answer is no,” the judge ruled in a 160-page opinion.

The ruling is the latest in a series of legal blows to the Biden administration, which has seen its attempt to revoke President Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy derailed by another federal judge in Texas. And yet a third federal judge in the state ruled the DACA program, created in the Obama era but backed by the Biden team, to be illegally established.

In the new case, the Biden administration had sought to carve most illegal immigrants out of real danger of deportation. The administration ordered agents and officers at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to focus chiefly on migrants who posed a security threat or who had criminal records with severe crimes. Recent border jumpers were also allowed to be targeted.

Under the priorities, ICE officers said they were blocked from ousting some sex offenders and others with crimes that seemed serious but didn’t reach the high bar the Biden administration set.

Local law enforcement leaders said ICE was even canceling detainer requests on criminals already in custody, forcing the local officials to release them back onto the streets.

Texas led a lawsuit challenging the new rules, arguing the Biden team was ignoring laws that lay out certain categories of immigrants whom the government “shall” pursue and detain, with an eye toward deportation.

Judge Tipton agreed.

“These laws plainly mandate the detention of all the deportable criminal aliens subject to the relevant statutes. The new guidelines directly go against these congressional mandates,” he wrote.

