Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday.

Mr. Wicker, a Republican, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His infection is the second breakthrough case reported among U.S. senators. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who credited the vaccine with keeping his illness mild, was the other.

Wicker spokesman Phillip Waller said the senator tested positive early Thursday after experiencing mild symptoms.

“Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health, and is being treated by his Tupelo-based physician,” Mr. Waller said. “He is isolating, and everyone with whom Senator Wicker has come in close contact recently has been notified.”

The COVID-19 vaccines were designed to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death but ended up guarding against infection to a high degree.

Breakthrough infections are expected with any vaccines, however, and the COVID-19 shots’ ability to fend off infection appears to wane after eight months.

For that reason, the Biden administration said it will begin rolling out booster doses on Sept. 20 instead of waiting to see if vaccinated people start landing in the hospital at high rates.

