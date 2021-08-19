U.S. voters may be experiencing buyer’s remorse when it comes to President Biden, according to a newly released poll.

A Rasmussen Reports survey posted Wednesday found that “if the next presidential election were held today,” 37% of likely U.S. voters would support Mr. Biden and 43% would back former President Donald Trump, while 14% would vote for another candidate.

“Among voters who say they voted for Biden in last year’s election, 12% now say they regret their vote,” tweeted Rasmussen. “By comparison, only two percent (2%) of Trump voters now regret their vote.”

Crosstabs posted by The National Pulse show that 45% of those polled said they voted for Mr. Biden and 45% backed Mr. Trump, meaning that both political figures have since experienced a dip in support, but Mr. Biden‘s decline has been greater.

If a 2020 rematch were held today, “Trump would win, because only 79% of Biden voters say they would vote for him again and seven percent (7%) would switch their vote to Trump,” tweeted Rasmussen.

The national telephone and online survey of 1,000 likely voters was taken Aug. 16-17, a low point for Mr. Biden amid heavy press coverage and criticism of his administration’s botched exit from Afghanistan and the Taliban takeover.

Mr. Biden has also taken a beating this week in the daily tracking polls, although those who approve of his White House job performance still outnumber those who disapprove.

His approval numbers dipped below 50% this week for the first time in his presidency in the RealClear Politics daily tracking poll, which showed Thursday that 49.6% approved of his job performance and 47% disapproved.

The FiveThirtyEight daily tracking poll showed a similar trend as Mr. Biden fell below 50% approval for the first time Tuesday. The tracker found Thursday that 49.1% approved of his job performance while 44.5% disapproved.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll of 1,649 U.S. adults released Wednesday showed that 48% disapproved of Mr. Biden‘s handling of foreign policy while 36% approved, a swing from last month’s results showing Americans evenly divided at 42% disapproval and 41% approval.

A Trafalgar Group/Convention of States Action survey issued Monday found 69.3% of U.S. voters disapprove of how Mr. Biden is handling U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, while 23.1% approved and 7.5% had no opinion.

