The U.S. Capitol Police told people Thursday to avoid the Library of Congress as it investigates an occupied truck that might contain an explosive device.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the police tweeted. “We are monitoring this situation closely and will update this account as we get information we can release.”

The Associated Press and CNN reported that negotiators are talking to a man in the truck who is making threats.

The Library of Congress is located on Capitol Hill in a cluster of buildings that include the Capitol, House and Senate offices and the Supreme Court.

Staffers in the Jefferson Building were told to evacuate while those in the Madison Building of the library were alerted to shelter in place.

The Cannon House Office Building was also evacuated.

