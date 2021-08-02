Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday he tested positive for the coronavirus despite being fully vaccinated, though he is experiencing a mild case.

Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said he felt flu-like symptoms late Saturday and saw the doctor early Monday.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for 10 days,” he said in a statement from his office.

His experience will likely add to fears around “breakthrough” infections that occur in fully vaccinated people. They are believed to be quite rare, though the fast-moving delta variant is putting them in the spotlight.

Mr. Graham said his mild case is proof the vaccines are effective at doing their main job — staving off severe disease.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” the senator said. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.