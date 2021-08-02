Former President Donald Trump will try to stop the Biden administration from handing over his tax returns to the Democratic-led Congress.

In a statement Monday, Mr. Trump’s lawyer said the former president would object to the Treasury Department cooperating with what he called a partisan fishing expedition.

“There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the office of the president of the United States,” attorney Ronald Fischetti said in a statement first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The House Ways and Means Committee asked the IRS, which is overseen by Treasury, for six years of the then-president’s tax returns and audit records.

The Democratic-led panel said it needed them to determine how independently the IRS was being of a sitting president. The request has been mired in legal fights ever since.

The Biden Justice Department changed course Friday though and told the Treasury Department the House panel’s request was legitimate, and Treasury quickly said it would follow suit after giving Mr. Trump time to object.

He promptly did that.

“What’s changed?” Mr. Fischetti said Monday of the Justice-Treasury flip-flop. “This has been ongoing for years.”

Still, Mr. Trump’s tax returns are likely safe for the moment.

“It could take months before the judge ultimately decides whether the Treasury Department must hand over the returns to Congress. That ruling could then be appealed,” the Wall Street Journal explained.

