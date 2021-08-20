President Biden will not return to Delaware on Friday as originally scheduled and will remain at the White House at least through Saturday, according to White House officials.

Mr. Biden‘s plans past Saturday were not announced.

The president was scheduled to depart for his Wilmington home after delivering a White House speech on U.S. efforts to evacuate Americans and allies out of Afghanistan.

The schedule change comes amid escalating chaos at the Kabul airport where massive crowds and violence hamper rescue efforts.

Mr. Biden suffered stinging criticism from Democrats and Republicans for spending last week and several days earlier this week at the Camp David presidential retreat while the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

He returned to Washington, briefly, on Monday to deliver a speech on Afghanistan before returning to spend another day at Camp David.

Mr. Biden has been at the White House since Tuesday night.

