Two House Republicans are proposing the creation of a Defense Department commission to investigate the withdrawal of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York introduced the bill on Friday, with Rep. Rob Wittman of Virginia serving as its co-lead.

“I am calling for an objective review of our strategies and conduct in Afghanistan to examine the 20 years, trillions of dollars spent and thousands of American lives lost,” Ms. Stefanik said in a statement. “The world is watching, and we must ensure the United States never repeats the outcome we have had in Afghanistan that we are witnessing today.”

Mr. Wittman added that the commission would aim to help the nation’s leaders not repeat any strategic errors, but also would “grow the United States as a nation, an ally and as the leader of the free world.”

The proposal comes as U.S. leaders grapple with the fallout from the quick Taliban takeover of Afghanistan that has prompted a chaotic and dangerous situation there.

The proposed commission would have seven appointed members, including three by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The other appointees would be confirmed by top lawmakers on the Senate and House Armed Services committees.

It would examine the recommendations given by military leaders in Afghanistan, an inventory of military equipment destroyed, removed or left behind, and the process of removing U.S. armed forces from Bagram Air Base, among other issues.

