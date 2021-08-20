U-Haul trucks pulled up to the New York state executive mansion in Albany on Friday to move out Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whose resignation takes effect at midnight Monday.

Mr. Cuomo is scheduled to leave office at 11:59 p.m. Monday, turning over the governorship to Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul. He resigned rather than face impeachment over a sexual harassment scandal, as well as probes into a coverup of COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes and his alleged misuse of state employees to help write his book last year.

New York Assembly leaders say they still will issue a report on their investigation of Mr. Cuomo. The 63-year-old governor also faces possible criminal probes involving some of the 11 women he sexually harassed, as confirmed by a state attorney general’s report.

He will qualify for a state pension of about $50,000 annually. Mr. Cuomo hasn’t said where he plans to live after he leaves office.

