President Biden abandoned plans to travel to his home in Delaware on Saturday amid escalating chaos in Afghanistan.

Mr. Biden had been scheduled to depart for Wilmington, Delaware, Saturday afternoon, but instead will remain in Washington, a White House official said.

It is unclear if he will remain at the White House throughout the weekend.

Mr. Biden was initially set to leave for Delaware on Friday, but he scrapped those plans and opted to stay in Washington.

The trip would have been Mr. Biden’s 19th to Delaware since taking office in January.

The President was criticized for spending last weekend and part of this week at Camp David while the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan.

That criticism ramped up after Mr. Biden was widely panned for trying to paint an optimistic picture of the pandemonium at the Kabul airport.

During remarks Friday from the White House, Mr. Biden said that there is no more al Qaeda in Afghanistan was almost immediately debunked by Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby.

Mr. Biden also came under fire for saying he knows of “no circumstance” in which the Taliban his blocking American citizens and vulnerable Afghans from reaching the airport.

That contradicts what journalists in Kabul have reported and what Mr. Kirby said is happening on the ground.

