Popular outdoor clothing brand Patagonia said it was pulling its products from stores at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming after one of the resort’s owners hosted a fundraiser for the House Freedom Caucus.

Resort co-owner Jay Kemmerer held the event at a hotel in Jackson Hole on Aug. 5, attracting protesters at the time and ultimately resulting in Patagonia reconsidering their business relationship.

Patagonia spokeswoman Corley Kenna confirmed the clothing brand has stopped providing its products to be sold by retailers at the ski resort, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

“Those that know us in Jackson Hole are aware that we make business decisions and build relationships in alignment with our values and advocacy efforts,” the Patagonia spokeswoman said in a statement.

WyoFile, a website that reports on happenings in Wyoming, broke the news of the boycott Wednesday.

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Jim Jordan of Ohio, two House Republicans among the members of the conservative Freedom Caucus, headlined the $2,000-per-couple fundraiser, WyoFile reported.

Mark Meadows, who served as chief of staff to former President Trump, was also a headliner at the event as well, WyoFile reported.

In addition to being proponents of Mr. Trump’s false claims of election fraud, all three headliners have been “panned by conservation groups for their environmental records,” the website reported.

“We join with the local community that is using its voice in protest,” Ms. Kenna said in the statement, as reported by the AP. “We will continue to use our business to advocate for policies to protect our planet, support thriving communities and a strong democracy.”

Patagonia would reconsider boycotting the ski resort if it demonstrates “a commitment to a healthy planet and healthy communities,” Ms. Kenna said Thursday, according to the AP.

“We are proud to be the largest mountain resort operating on 100% wind today,” said Mary Kate Buckley, the resort’s president, according to the AP. “We will remain focused on operating a world-class mountain resort and protecting the health and safety of our guests and employees,” she said.

