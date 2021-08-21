The U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a travel warning on Saturday, telling Americans in Afghanistan not to go to the airport unless advised by an official government representative.

The embassy cited “potential security threats” outside the airport gates as Afghanistan faces a tumultuous and dangerous situation on the ground prompted by a forced takeover by the Taliban.

The warning, which comes as the United States continues its mission of evacuating Americans on the ground, also urged U.S. citizens who are in need of assistance getting out of the country not to call the embassy for details or updates about flights.

Those in need of help are encouraged to fill out the Repatriation Assistance Request through the embassy as soon as possible.

The warning came a day after President Biden said he had “no indication” that Americans are unable to make it to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

Mr. Biden said the U.S. is still trying to reach its goal of evacuating military personnel out of the country before his Aug. 31 deadline.

Even if the date passes, the president said he would work to continue getting all Americans out of the country, as well as Afghans who helped assist U.S. soldiers.

