New Yorkers will be rid of Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo at midnight on Monday, even as prosecutors and some legislators still seek to hold him accountable for multiple scandals.

Mr. Cuomo is leaving office under cover of darkness, brought down by sexual harassment accusations and facing potential criminal prosecution involving some of his 11 female accusers.

After nearly 11 years in power, the 63-year-old Mr. Cuomo has few people standing by him as he walks away.

“He has an abusive style, and I think that has not served him well, which is why he didn’t have a lot of friends around him in the end,” said Rep. Claudia Tenney, New York Republican. “It was always his way or the highway.”

To the chagrin of many taxpayers, Mr. Cuomo will receive a state pension of $50,000 annually for his service as governor and four years as state attorney general. He’ll also enjoy state-funded health insurance.

In his final days, Mr. Cuomo granted at least 10 clemency actions, including pardons for five convicted felons who lack U.S. citizenship but will avoid deportation thanks to the governor’s signature.

The state government is not done renouncing Mr. Cuomo. The Assembly is still investigating not only the sexual harassment allegations against him, but also whether he used state resources improperly to write his book last year about the pandemic, and whether his office covered up the number of COVID-19 related deaths in nursing homes.

The Assembly will issue a report in the coming weeks. But it’s not clear whether the report will lead to articles of impeachment that could prevent Mr. Cuomo from running for office again.

“We all believe that he would like to come back, and that probably is the reason why he resigned, so that he can run for office again,” said Leonie Huddy, chair of the political science department at Stony Brook University. “I think it’s unlikely that he gets reelected — people will remember this too vividly.”

There’s also an effort in the legislature to erase the Cuomo family name from the former Tappan Zee Bridge, which carries I-287 over a broad stretch of the Hudson River. Mr. Cuomo renamed the bridge in 2017 for his father, the late three-term Gov. Mario Cuomo.

“The governor views that bridge as his crowning achievement,” said Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler of Rockland County, sponsor of the bill to rename the bridge. “If he could have named it the ‘Andrew Cuomo bridge,’ he would have. He did that purely out of ego and vanity. He has disgraced the Cuomo family name, and it needs to be removed from that bridge. It never should have been renamed that to begin with.”

Asked for the lessons of Mr. Cuomo’s downfall, Mr. Lawler replied, “First and foremost, be a decent person. The governor over his 11-year reign has proven himself to be dishonest, to be corrupt, to be a predator. His downfall is his own doing.”

Mr. Cuomo is still denying the harassment allegations on his way out the door. But he faces criminal probes in five local New York jurisdictions, as well as the state attorney general’s investigation of his $5.1 million book deal, and a Justice Department probe of possible criminality in the nursing home coverup.

“There is a lot of accountability still to be had,” Mr. Lawler said. “And we will keep the pressure on to make sure that he is held accountable for his conduct, and the impact that had on the victims of both the allegations of sexual harassment and assault, and the nursing home scandal.”

Only a year ago, Mr. Cuomo was hailed by Democrats and the media as the reassuring face of the fight against COVID-19. The governor’s daily televised briefings even won him an Emmy.

Ms. Tenney said the media helped to create the Cuomo myth of a strong, compassionate liberal leader.

“It starts with the Albany press corps,” she said. “They were creating this narrative on this guy back when he was running in 2010, like he was going to save the world. What’s scary about the whole thing in New York is that, at the moment, he’s probably more conservative than the leadership in either of the other two houses [in the legislature].”

Mr. Cuomo developed enemies in his party, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who clashed with him often.

“He is not normal,” Mr. de Blasio told reporters last week. “That’s not how professional people do things — to bully and harass people all day long and to spend endless hours on the phone attacking reporters, elected officials, or whatever it is.”

Mr. de Blasio has held meetings in recent days with Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Democrat who is taking over as the state’s first female governor. The mayor said Ms. Hochul will be a governor he can work with.

“Let’s go back to something approximating normalcy and just have elected officials work together and address the issues,” Mr. de Blasio said.

Some progressives and media outlets are nonetheless crediting Mr. Cuomo for several actions during his tenure, including signing legislation that legalized same-sex marriage in 2011, enacting a ban on assault rifles and other gun-control measures in 2013, raising the minimum wage to an eventual $15 per hour, granting free four-year public college tuition to families earning under $125,000 a year, and providing driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Ms. Huddy said the “Me Too” movement gained new momentum due to Mr. Cuomo’s conduct.

“It really shifted opinions about Cuomo,” she said. “From a gender perspective, it does provide a way forward with ‘Me Too’ movement that brings more people on board. These accusations were about workplace harassment. I also think they provided very clear examples of egregious behavior that provided very clear signals about what is and is not acceptable behavior in the workplace.”

Ms. Huddy said that she was impressed by the shift in public opinion about Mr. Cuomo, who had been a popular figure last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republicans are hopeful that the episode will bolster their case to elect a Republican governor next year for the first time since Gov. George E. Pataki won a third term in 2002.

“The last three Democratic governors have left office in disgrace,” Mr. Lawler said. “And I think New Yorkers who are pragmatic by nature are ready for change. I think there’s a recognition that one-party rule in Albany is not good.”

Before Mr. Cuomo’s downfall, Gov. Eliot Spitzer resigned in March 2008 after getting caught in a prostitution sting in Washington. His successor, Gov. David Paterson, also was tarred with scandal, including accusations of perjury, witness tampering and unproven allegations of sex and drug antics. Mr. Paterson didn’t resign but he bowed out of the race for a full term in 2010, helping clear the way for Mr. Cuomo’s ascent to the Executive Mansion.

Mr. Cuomo has said he’s not sure what he’ll do next, or even where he will live.

Many New Yorkers suspect that Mr. Cuomo isn’t finished with the public spotlight.

“He would like to be known as the next governor,” Ms. Huddy said. “He’s a younger man. He will do something. If he does nothing, he’ll be remembered for this.”

